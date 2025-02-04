AN ALLEGED skollie from Manenberg died in a hail of bullets while leaving Athone Magistrates Court on Monday. A close friend of alleged Americans gang member Irefaan Johnson, 43, says they were left traumatised after witnessing four men walk up to him and klap skote in broad daylight.

The 50-year-old friend, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, believes Johnson was gunned down by rival gang members. He tells the Daily Voice: “Faan was attending court for his son who is on a murder case. “He just walked out of the court when four guys ran up to him. One of them had a gun and fired a moerse klomp skote.

“He is an American and we think it’s one of the rivals because Faan controls the area near Gonubie Street, but we are not sure yet. “They shot him between six to 10 times and he collapsed on the spot and died. Everyone is shocked that they did it like that.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the incident and says: “Athlone SAPS detectives were on the scene at Lower Klipfontein Road, combing the area for clues, where a 43-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded.

“According to preliminary reports the deceased was sitting on the pavement at the mentioned address, opposite the Athlone Magistrates court. An unidentified male walked up to him and fired several gunshots at him. He died on the scene due to injuries sustained.” Van Wyk says Athlone police have registered a murder case for investigation, adding: “The motive for this incident forms part of a police investigation. The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.’ The friend says tears flowed on the scene as Faan’s traumatised children ran to the scene to try and say goodbye to their father.

The insider says: “The scene was very hartseer. I could see shots in his chest but I don't know if they shot him in the head. “I brought his two sons from Manenberg to the scene where they were crying and trying to get to their father’s body but were stopped by police and placed in holdings because they went onto the crime scene. “We were informed that his son who was appearing in court was informed what had happened outside the court and was crying hysterically.”