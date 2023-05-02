Police in the Western Cape have welcomed the sentences imposed on a father who viciously assaulted his two-year-old son resulting in his murder. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies the extensive and intricate investigation by Sergeant Ashley Louw attached to the Beaufort West Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit was lauded by police management for ensuring a hefty sentence.

Jean Solomons was sentenced to over 80 years imprisonment in the High Court sitting in Beaufort West on Friday. SHOCKED: The Beaufort West community want answers. Photo: Supplied Reports indicated that on November 11, 2022, medical personnel at the Beaufort West Hospital alerted police about a toddler, Geonavon Ketan-Lemar Maans who was admitted. “The victim had multiple blunt injuries to the head, trunk, and limbs upon admission to the medical facility. Further investigation took detectives to a house in Claressa Links Avenue, Beaufort West, where the boy resided with his father. It was later discovered that the victim was brutally assaulted and sexually violated by his father at the residence.

“The man, Jean Solomons, 28, was arrested in connection with the toddler’s death,” Spies said. However, the investigation led police to an unsolved gang-related murder implicating Solomons. That murder was committed in Atlantis, Western Cape, in November 2016.