Police are investigating the death of a Tanzanian national who died while in custody at Cape Town Central Police Station on Sunday.

According to a Daily Voice source, a large crowd gathered outside the station following the arrests of more than 30 foreigners in the Cape Town CBD.

“They were arrested for being illegal immigrants over the weekend,” says the source.

“More than 30 men were taken by the police and the Department of Home Affairs for not having paperwork.

“On Sunday we heard that there were two bodies in the cells and we went to ask questions but they would not give us any information.

“We then saw the forensics van arrive at the station but we don’t know what happened to the people that they say died.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the death and says an inquest docket was opened following the death of the 33-year-old man.

Van Wyk explains that the person died shortly before 7pm on Sunday but the cause of death is not yet clear.

“I can confirm that Cape Town Central SAPS opened an inquest docket after a 33-year-old male (foreign national) was found deceased in their cells on Sunday at about 6.40pm.

“He was arrested on Immigration charges (undocumented person) and was being held in custody.

“He was declared dead by medical personnel who arrived on the scene.

“Investigations are ongoing and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

“The case is currently being investigated by Cape Town Central SAPS Detectives.

IPID [Independent Police Investigative Directorate] investigators also visited the scene.”

