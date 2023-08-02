One lucky ou from Wallacedene het amper die pot mis gesit when he realised he forgot his cellphone in a toilet cubicle at Cape Gate Shopping Centre on Saturday. Luckily for Sandile Mbhabhama, 42, a good Samaritan found his Nokia, which he forgot on the toilet roll holder in one of the stalls, and returned it to him.

Shaun Samuel from Somerset West was at the mall over the weekend to watch a movie with his friend. When the fliek was done, Shaun had to make a quick pit stop and to his surprise, he found someone’s phone in the stall. “The phone was on top of the toilet roll holder and I took it to the information desk,” he told the Daily Voice. “The lady at reception booked it in and said we should wait and see if the owner of the device would call to his phone.

“She said it doesn’t always happen, ‘maar kom ons kyk vandag’. “It wasn’t long when the phone rang and the owner was very surprised and couldn’t believe that his phone was actually in a safe place.” FOUND HIS PHONE: Shaun Samuel.Pictures: Solly Lottering Shaun wanted to hand the phone to its owner himself, so he waited for Sandile who arrived 30 minutes later.

“My friend and I waited for him to arrive and he was very happy to get his phone back. “The mall was filled with people coming to do their monthly shopping, so he didn’t think he’d get his phone back,” Shaun added. A thankful Sandile couldn’t believe his geluk.

“I’m so happy I can’t even explain how happy I am to get my phone back,” he said. “I want to thank this man for giving back my phone. I will never go to a toilet and lose my phone in such a manner again. “I was so surprised when I called my number and heard that my phone was giving in at information counter.