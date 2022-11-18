A Manenberg man will appear in Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Friday after he was busted for raping his hondjie and taking a video of it while allegedly high on drugs. The video was sent to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, and it immediately got police involved. The 23-year-old man from Renoster Road was soon arrested.

According to a resident, who asked not to be named, the ou is seen “making love” to a male puppy on the recording he had made himself. “He has a moerse tottie. In the video you can see how he makes love with the doggie. “The video is almost like he is taking a selfie of his sick fetish. At the end of the video you can see how he quickly jumps up and puts his pants on,” the resident explains.

SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse says the video was sent to senior inspectors who immediately started tracing the suspect. “The SPCA immediately investigated the incident and within mere hours was able to trace the man to his home address in Manenberg, where an arrest was made. “Thanks to the full support of the Manenberg SAPS and the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement and Metro police, the perpetrator of this heinous crime was arrested just hours after we received this sickening footage.”

Pieterse says the suspect tjanked when cops pounced on him and confiscated his dog. “He was crying like a baby yesterday when he was being arrested. Not such a big man after all,” he adds. “The man was taken into police custody and the SPCA has laid criminal charges against him for bestiality.

“We also removed the victim, a small-breed, young dog from the property. “In addition to evidence of having suffered horrendous sexual abuse, the puppy was also confined to a small wooden box and forced to live in otherwise deplorable conditions,” adds Pieterse. He says the dog underwent a full assessment at the SPCA and will remain in safekeeping.

SAFER KEEPING: SPCA have taken custody of abused hond. PICTURES: SUPPLIED Manenberg station commander Sanele Zama confirms: “The 23-year-old suspect is in custody and will be appearing in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. “This is a shocking case and when questioned, he told officers that he was high on heroin at the time of making the video.” Vanessa Adriaanse of the Community Police Forum says that the community is disgusted.