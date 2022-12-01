A Tafelsig man has died in hospital after he sustained serious burn wounds when a fire destroyed his Wendy house on Sunday. Keith Samuels, 35, passed away from to his injuries at Lentegeur District Hospital on Monday.

According to his landlord Debbie Afrika, 65, she was asleep and doesn’t know how the fire started. “I was sleeping when my daughter came to wake me up and it was burning already,” Afrika explains. She says Keith had been living in her backyard in Wendy Crescent for the past three years.

SCENE: Ruined Wendy in Tafelsig “Ek voel baie seer,” she adds. “I didn’t really see him a lot, the only time I saw him was when he left for work and sometimes when he came back.” Keith’s dad Richard, 62, says his death is a huge loss for their family. “It’s a great loss for us, because he had plans to relocate to Johannesburg to go work with his brothers,” the pa explains

Fire and rescue services’ Jermaine Carelse says responders were alerted at about 3.15am on Sunday. “Crews from Lansdowne and Gugulethu were on scene with two fire engines and a water tanker. “An adult male sustained burn wounds and was treated and transported to a nearby medical facility.