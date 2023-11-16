Local shoppers were left shocked after a man was shot dead at Gugulethu Mall. The victim worked at a salon near the shopping centre. Sources said he received a call, which told him to meet someone at the mall.

The man was shot more than five times by unknown suspects. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said Gugulethu police responded to the complaint on Tuesday afternoon. Joseph says: “Upon their arrival at a local shopping complex in NY1 Gugulethu at around 12.10pm, they found the body of an unknown man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for this attack is now the subject of a police investigation.” Community police forum spokesperson Linda Kabeni previously said Gugulethu is under siege. Linda says: “We know that Gugulethu Mall is one of the hotspots, we normally have incidents where people would be robbed of their appliances such as fridges.