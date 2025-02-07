POLICE are investigating an altercation at an ATM at Westgate Mall which resulted in the death of a man who was allegedly shot by a security guard. Videos of the incident on Wednesday have gone viral on social media, sparking wilde theories.

Some mense claim the ou tried to rob someone at the ATM while others claim that he had refused an instruction to vacate the area as the ATMS were being filled with cash. In various clips, the ou is seen laying face down on the floor in front of a Standard Bank ATM as security guards are seen asking mense to stay away from the crime scene. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirms the shooting and says Lentegeur SAPS detectives are investigating an inquest following a shooting shortly after 3pm.

He explains: “According to reports, SAPS members attended a shooting incident at a bank at the mentioned address. “Upon arrival, they found an unknown male laying on the floor in front of the bank with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. “He was rushed to hospital by ambulance. It was later discovered that the victim passed away on route to the hospital.”

Van Wyk explains that the shooting was as a result of an argument. He reports: “Allegedly there was an argument between the deceased and a 32-year-old security guard at the ATM while they were busy loading money in the ATM. “Circumstances surrounding this argument and the shooting incident are under investigation. The motive is believed to be an argument.

“One Vektor CP1 rifle and ammunition were confiscated as exhibit and further processing. No arrest yet, and the investigations continues.” Westgate Mall management declined to comment on the incident. Michael Jacobs of the Lentegeur Community Police Forum says the shooting was an isolated incident.