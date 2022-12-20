A man from Hout Bay has died after he was trapped inside his Wendy house when it caught fire. According to the City’s fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, responders were alerted just before 5am of the blaze in Salamander Road.

“Crews from Hout Bay, Lakeside, Constantia and Wynberg were on scene and just before 6am, found the body of a man in one of the structures who had sustained fatal burn wounds,” Carelse explained. He said that by 7am, crews contained the fire which damaged several homes. “Two men also suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to Hout Bay fire station for treatment.” Neighbour Betty Theunissen, 65, whose property was partially damaged, said the man who died in the vuur was known as Dorian.

SAD: Betty Theunissen. “He was a person who always helped the people, he was also well known in the area. “People used him to wash their cars, he had a good relationship with people,” she explained. On the blaze, she added: “I looked through the window and I saw the bottom section was burning, that is when I alerted my husband. I never thought the fire would come over to my place.”