According to reports, a pedestrian was hit by a bus on the N2 just before the Jakes Gerwel Drive turn off on Sunday, 17 July at about 5.27pm.

Bishop Lavis Detectives need help with their investigation into a culpable homicide case.

The bus driver failed to stop at the scene of the accident, and the pedestrian was taken to hospital where he later died due to injuries sustained.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Rochelle van Schalkwyk on 082 312 7221.

