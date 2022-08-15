Cops have made a breakthrough in the ongoing shootings of Intercape bus drivers. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says a team of detectives within the Serious Violent Crimes Unit focussing on transport-related violence nabbed a 28-year-old suspect over the weekend.

“He was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning in connection with murder and attempted cases opened following attacks on Intercape buses in Cape Town in March and April 2022. “In April 2022, an Intercape bus driven by 35-year-old Bangikhaya Machana was shot at resulting in him sustaining serious injury. “He died three days after the incident in hospital.

“Another attack occurred in March where shots were fired at another Intercape bus.” She explained the suspect was arrested in Klapmuts in the Cape Winelands during a tracing operation. “He faces murder and attempted murders charges that relate to the two incidents and will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s court on Monday, 15 August 2022.

“The transport violence team is also currently hard at work probing other cases linked to the attacks on Intercape buses. The arrest of the suspect will go a long way in efforts to curb the attacks on the long distance bus service.” Provincial Transport Minister Daylin Mitchell has applauded the police for the arrest, following an outcry by Intercape last week for authorities to step in. “We will track this case in court and continue to follow up with SAPS until there’s a successful conviction,” said Mitchell.