Community leaders in Khayelitsha have welcomed the arrest of a gunman accused of killing six people in a massacre in the Enkanini informal settlement last Sunday.

After weeks of living in fear, the community has praised cops for the arrest in the shooting which left two women and four men dead.

A week earlier, five people were killed in the same area which prompted a visit by Police Minister Bheki Cele.

The six victims were sitting in the shade next to a hokkie along Lindela Road on Sunday afternoon, 20 March, when three unidentified gunmen opened fire on them.

Four died at the scene, another who tried to run away was shot nearby, while the sixth victim died in hospital.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, says a 35-year-old suspect was arrested by officers of the Organised Crime Unit on Saturday and will make his first appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court today.

“The 35-year-old suspect has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court on Monday [today].

“Two women and four men between the ages of 18 and 27 were allegedly shot dead by three gunmen at 4.10pm in Lindela Road.”

She says more arrests are “imminent”.

Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) chairperson, Ndithini Tyhido, says while the motive for the shooting is not yet clear, the community is living in fear.

“At this stage we still don’t know why they were shot but the incident has residents living in fear.

“A week before that we saw five people being killed and that is 11 people dead in one community.

“Residents are very fearful but we are encouraged by the work done by police with this arrest,” said Tyhido.

