Bishop Lavis police arrested a 35-year-old man for a robbery of a local Pep store on Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses and employees, at least three men entered the store in Lentin Drive after 1pm, stealing cellphones and cash from the tills before running towards nearby houses.

“They came through the doors and just started waving guns at people and then started throwing down the displays,” said a female resident who was walking past the store at the time.

“I cannot tell you how many guys there were because they were moving around the shop the whole time and customers were also running around.

“I also could not see if they all had guns but people were ducking their heads or hiding behind the racks.

“A lot of us called the police but I heard people saw cops nearby and went to fetch them.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the robbery and the arrest while he was unable to confirm the number of suspects.

“At about 1.20pm, community members approached police officers about the robbery and upon the officers’ arrival, the suspects ran out the store.

“Police members gave chase and with the assistance of the community, they were able to find one of the suspects who was hiding in the backyard of one of the houses near the scene.

“The 35-year-old male from Khayelitsha was arrested and an armed robbery case was opened by the police.”

