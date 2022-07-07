A man suspected of killing a mom of two and then dumping her body in between reeds in Delft has been arrested. The 33-year-old handed himself over to the police on Wednesday after Tania Mbalo’s cousin Vuyiseka posted his picture on Facebook.

Vuyiseka tells the Daily Voice when cops went to the man’s house in Eindhoven, he was gone. “I tagged him on the post so he can see that we were looking for him,” she explains. “The police had been looking for him, I heard that he went to the police station and handed himself over. He had been hiding in Khayelitsha where his relatives are.”

On Saturday, 25 June, Tania, 31, from Gugulethu stayed with Vuyiseka in Langa, leaving her two daughters aged five and three years in the care of their father. RECOVERed: Forensics remove body from reeds in Eindhoven on 27 June The next day, Vuyiseka said she received a call from the suspect who asked her to fetch the kids. But she says Tania had gone to Delft to fetch her children: “Tania had told me that she was going to Delft. She left her bag with me because she was going to be quick.

“That was the last time I saw her alive. The suspect called me hours later and told me Tania had left without the kids. “I knew there was something wrong because she would never leave without her children,” Vuyiseka explains. “I advised him to take the kids home to Gugulethu. When he got there, he lied to my father and said Tania was with me and we were drinking.”

Tania’s body was found the Monday at around 10am by a man who was burning copper in the bushes. TRAGEDY: Mother of two’s body dumped She had been stuffed in a recycling bag and dumped between reeds in a pond in Eindhoven. A source close to the investigation says it was the suspect’s neighbour who spilled the beans.

“The suspect is an amputee so he definitely had help from someone and that person is from his neighbourhood in Suburban. “It was after the story in the Daily Voice that the person went to report this. “He said that day the suspect asked him to help him dump two dead dogs, and he didn’t see what was inside the bag.”