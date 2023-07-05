A Mitchells Plain man busted for shooting blanks in public and allegedly imitating a cop was sent to jail. Sylvan Heideman, 52, appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on charges of the possession of an imitation firearm and theft.

He was arrested on Sunday near Johannes Meintjies Street in New Woodlands after allegedly firing a gun in public. Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for City Law Enforcement, said: “The officers followed up and arrested a man holding a firearm. “The man claimed to be an undercover police officer and produced a metal badge.”

COP GEAR: Possession. Picture supplied The uncle was also found with a set of handcuffs, a handcuff key, a two-way radio, an imitation firearm with blank rounds and police insignia. It was alleged that he was a suspended police reservist. However, police couldn’t confirm this to the Daily Voice. During the court proceedings, the State opposed his release on bail indicating that this was a serious offence, as he had key SAPS items in his possession when he was detained.