A Mitchells Plain man busted for shooting blanks in public and allegedly imitating a cop was sent to jail.
Sylvan Heideman, 52, appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on charges of the possession of an imitation firearm and theft.
He was arrested on Sunday near Johannes Meintjies Street in New Woodlands after allegedly firing a gun in public.
Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for City Law Enforcement, said: “The officers followed up and arrested a man holding a firearm.
“The man claimed to be an undercover police officer and produced a metal badge.”
The uncle was also found with a set of handcuffs, a handcuff key, a two-way radio, an imitation firearm with blank rounds and police insignia.
It was alleged that he was a suspended police reservist. However, police couldn’t confirm this to the Daily Voice.
During the court proceedings, the State opposed his release on bail indicating that this was a serious offence, as he had key SAPS items in his possession when he was detained.
He was sent to Pollsmoor Prison and the case was postponed to July 11 for further investigation.
Byron de Villiers, Lentegeur Community Policing Forum chairperson, said it’s of great concern that the suspect had Saps items in his possession.
“We think it’s very important to get to the bottom of that and also very glad that he was remanded back into custody, we hope that he gets prosecuted accordingly,” he added.