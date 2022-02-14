Staff at the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS) say there were left shocked when a dog owner brought his badly injured dogs for treatment but ended up being arrested for animal cruelty.

The AWS SA confiscated a pair of Boerboels plus their litter of 11 partially weaned puppies with illegally docked tails from the Gugulethu backyard breeder.

The man was detained by Philippi SAPS last week and is facing charges of animal cruelty.

PAINFUL: A puppy with docked tail is treated. Picture supplied

Spokesperson of AWS SA, Allan Perrins, says one puppy has since died due to its injuries.

“Their tails had been cruelly docked with elastic bands wound tightly around the base of their tails. Their owner allegedly docked their tails to “improve their looks” and saleability.

“Some of their tails were cut so short that the infection spread to their rectums.”

PAINFUL: A puppy with docked tail is treated. Picture supplied

The dog owner told the AWS that it was his 43-year-old brother who put the elastic bands on the tails, and that he had planned to keep four of the puppies and sell the rest locally.

“The degree of pain inflicted on these hapless three-week-old puppies before they could even take their first step must have been excruciating,” said Perrins.

“Their prognosis varies from hopeless to hopeful and we will do our very best to save them all.”

He adds that tail docking is a criminal offence: “Tail docking or tail cutting causes pain and stress to young puppies and dogs and can lead to serious complications later in life.

“Puppies and dogs need their tails for balance and body language. There are zero benefits to docking their tails.”

WORRY: AWS’s Allan Perrins. File photo

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the Animal Cruelty charges against the suspect.

[email protected]