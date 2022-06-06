A 25-year-old man was arrested after he crashed a stolen car while trying to flee police in Delft on Saturday. Police say the chase started on the R300 and ended just off the Delft Main Road after the driver crashed the Chevrolet Cruze into a tree near a local crèche.

Ndakhe Gwala, police spokesperson, said the man was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. “Delft police members were busy with patrols when they tried to stop the driver of a vehicle, driving recklessly through the neighbourhood on the R300,” says Gwala. “The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree.

“After an altercation with the driver, they searched him and confiscated a 9mm Glock pistol. “The 25-year-old man was arrested and detained as he could not provide a valid licence to be in possession of the mentioned firearm. “Once charged, the suspect is expected to make an appearance in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court.”

Delft resident Luyolo Ntshinka says: “He was drunk and was driving through all the roads here close by. “So 20 minutes later, he came back and was again driving fast but the police were chasing him and then he drove against the tree by the crèche. “I heard afterwards that the car was stolen by another house but he was too drunk to drive.”