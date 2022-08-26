A 55-year-old man was nabbed for an online dating scam while in court for a similar matter. According to Zinzi Hani, the Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), the suspect is alleged to have defrauded a former SAPS senior manager out of R3.3 million.

Hani said the suspect was arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering. “The 55-year-old suspect was arrested in the Bellville District Court on Wednesday morning while he was appearing on a similar matter,” Hani said. The suspect found his victim on Facebook and claimed to be a civil engineer from Norway.

He is also alleged to have used the tactics of the infamous Tinder Swindler, Simon Leviev. “He repeatedly borrowed money from his victim, claiming that his company and his personal life was experiencing “difficulties”. “The complainant lost a total amount of R3.3m,” Hani said.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s Court today. Earlier this year, two women were arrested in Gauteng for swindling another woman out of almost R2m. In December 2016, the unsuspecting woman met a “man” on social media who introduced himself as “Mr Allen Grey” and claimed to be a businessman in the Western Cape.