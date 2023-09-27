A man accused of killing Delft teenager Qaasim Burton has landed behind bars again after he was arrested at court for a robbery. Moegamat Sedick Jappie was arrested by Belhar cops on Friday, shortly after attending the murder trial at the Bellville Regional Court.

Jappie, along with Darryl Burton, are accused of stabbing the Grade 8 learner from Voorbrug High School to death on December 21, 2019, while he was sleeping at a friend’s home. KILLED: Qaasim Burton. The 16-year-old was killed following an argument with Darryl (not related to the victim) over a meisie, and was rushed to Tygerberg Hospital where he died. Burton and Jappie were subsequently charged with murder and granted R1 000 bail each. According to a Daily Voice source, there was chaos at court on Friday when cops rocked up to arrest Jappie.

“We were all waiting and then we just saw the police arrive saying they looking for Jappie because he robbed someone. They arrested him soema there at court.” Advocate Bruce Hendricks, who is representing Burton and Jappie in the murder trial, confirmed the arrest: “Belhar police did arrive at the court to arrest him [Jappie] on a robbery charge. “They waited until proceedings were concluded and took him into custody. At this stage the details are not clear.”

ACCUSED: Darryl Burton. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg added: “An adult male was arrested on Friday on a charge of robbery with a firearm. He [appeared] in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court [on Monday]”. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State is opposing Jappie’s release. "He appeared in court on a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances. It is postponed to 3 October for bail application and bail will be opposed.