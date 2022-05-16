The Heinz Park community says shootings by gangsters targeting young men has made the area almost unlivable after yet another innocent man was shot and killed on Saturday. Residents identified the deceased as Grant Tobias, 35, who was shot near the park in Daffodil Street just after 3pm by two unknown men believed to be members of the Hard Livings gang, one of the gangs that have been terrorising the area in recent months.

“He used to be a gangster many years ago when he was younger but he stopped being part of all of that and was just one of the guys in the area that would skarrel,” said a 42-year-old male Heinz Park resident. When the Daily Voice visited Grant’s family, there was nobody at home. The resident adds: “After the shooting, his mother moved out of the area because she said they could not take the violence anymore.

“He was a polite guy that would greet people when he was around and he would even help out at the church or if anybody needed help with a job at their house. “People say two guys came up to him when he was walking and they shot him twice in the head before they ran away. “The HLs are coming into the area and causing nonsense for all of us because the people are living in fear all the time of being shot.”