Ishmail Satarien, aka Miley, 31, was sent to the shop and was gunned down while on his way home.

According to his sister Zhulpha Booysen, Ishmail had an argument with his alleged killer, who moments later shot him. Miley then ran inside the neighbour’s garage, where he later died.

“When I arrived at the scene, he was still awake and we spoke to him, my daughter held his hand and I held his head and chin, but he wanted to say something. Law Enforcement came and told us to give way,” Zhulpha said.

SCENE: Elsieskraal Road, Manenberg

“After he was shot, he still had the courage to run into the neighbour’s place where he fell and died in the garage. He was protecting his brother because if he had to run home, which is next door, then they would have shot his brother and whoever was on the property.”