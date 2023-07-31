An alleged gangster was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon in Elsieskraal Road, Manenberg.
Ishmail Satarien, aka Miley, 31, was sent to the shop and was gunned down while on his way home.
According to his sister Zhulpha Booysen, Ishmail had an argument with his alleged killer, who moments later shot him. Miley then ran inside the neighbour’s garage, where he later died.
“When I arrived at the scene, he was still awake and we spoke to him, my daughter held his hand and I held his head and chin, but he wanted to say something. Law Enforcement came and told us to give way,” Zhulpha said.
“After he was shot, he still had the courage to run into the neighbour’s place where he fell and died in the garage. He was protecting his brother because if he had to run home, which is next door, then they would have shot his brother and whoever was on the property.”
“I only moved back to Manenberg in February so I am unsure what he was doing while I was away or if he belonged to any gang. He was a good person to everyone and always eager to help,” she added.
However, Ishmail’s brother, who did not want to be named, told the Daily Voice that the shooting was gang-related and that Ishmail belonged to a gang and was allegedly shot by the Fancy Boys.
He claimed that the skurke wanted Ishmail to join them but he refused.
Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “Manenberg police registered a murder case for investigation following a shooting incident on Saturday at about 5.30pm in Elsieskraal Road, Manenberg where a 31-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded.”
“Manenberg police attended to the scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. The suspects fled and are yet to be arrested.”
Anyone with any information about this shooting can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.