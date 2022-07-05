A man who was attacked with a bottleneck died hours later after refusing to be taken to hospital. Dad Joseph Claasen, 52, says his son Byron came home all bloodied after he was slashed with a broken bottle in the face.

He says Byron did not want to go to hospital but hours later his body was found on the stairs of their flat in Gunning Street, Scottsville. “He had been stabbed with a broken beer bottle. I begged him to let me take him to hospital but he refused,” says Joseph. The dad says on Sunday, Byron told them he was going to a jol that night in Brackenfell.

TRAGIC: Police at Scottsville home. Picture: Solly Lottering “Later that night his two friends brought him home and I saw he was stabbed in the face. “They told us that he had been stabbed with a bottelkop. “I said he must go to hospital but he told me, daddy dit is nie so erg nie.

“I managed to stop the bleeding and he went to sleep. “This morning (Monday) we found his body on the stairs of our flat. “He was wearing his sleep shorts. We think that he was perhaps on the way to the toilet when he died there.

“We are all so shocked. We would have celebrated his 24th birthday this Friday.” He says his son was a quiet young man who did not have any children. Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk says a suspect has been arrested: “Kraaifontein police are investigating a murder case after the body of a man was found on Monday at about 8.20am on the stairs at a premises in Gunning Street, Scottsville, Kraaifontein.