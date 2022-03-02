A Durban couple spent a night with a black mamba lurking in their kitchen until snake catcher Jason Arnold came to the rescue.

Arnold said he received a call from the elderly couple who’d arrived home and found a black mamba in their kitchen, reports IOL.

“The woman walked in and found the black mamba on the fridge.

“It was either climbing down or climbing onto the fridge.”

Arnold says there was a budgie in a cage on the table.

RESCUE: Arnold, snake

“The snake was obviously looking for a meal. She got a huge fright and ran and told her husband.

“When they returned to the kitchen, the snake was gone.

“They looked around and made the assumption that it had gone out.

“They went to bed and in the morning, the wife woke up to find the black mamba in the kitchen.

“It was coiled in a machine in the kitchen, and that’s when I was called in.”

He said the rescue was “pretty simple” while the couple were just relieved and grateful that the slang had been caught.

Snake catchers in KwaZulu-Natal have been kept busy in recent months with many sightings of black mambas.

They said black mambas found in homes are usually looking for food and shelter.

