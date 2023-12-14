A Pakistani man is fighting for his life after three skelms stalked him and shot him as he was on his way to the bank at N1 City mall. A source close to the victim revealed he was going to deposit “a large sum of money” for his boss on Wednesday.

He tells the Daily Voice: “This was a robbery. They shot him, he was rushed to hospital, he is in a critical condition. His family and friends keep checking with doctors his condition.” Shoppers took to Facebook to share the traumatic experience. CRITICAL: Pakistani man wounded at N1City mall. One of them said they saw the robbery as it unfolded, posting: “All I’m going to say is it’s that time of the year. I just witnessed a grown man being chased down, robbed and shot in the back, right at the entrance of Checkers.”

The N1 City mall confirmed the incident: “We are supporting the police where we can. We are letting them do their investigation.” Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says Goodwood police responded to the complaint and upon their arrival at the mall at about 10.30am, found an unknown man close to a retail store with multiple gunshot wounds. Swartbooi says: “The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“Reports suggested that the victim was on his way to a financial institution to make a cash deposit. “Upon walking to the entrance of the building, three unknown armed men reportedly jumped out of a vehicle, firing numerous gunshots at the victim, causing serious injuries. “The motive for this attack is now the subject of an investigation by SAPS. Goodwood police are investigating an attempted murder.”