Multi-talented local sports sensation Malikah Hamza has reached another goal in her young career after being recruited by a German second-division hockey club. The 18 year old from Kensington, will travel to Germany to play for Crefelder in September, where she will be hoping to further hone her skills and fulfil her dream of making the South African national side.

Once she lands in Germany, Malikah, who plays as a forward, will join up with former national star Stephanie Baxter, who was instrumental in securing the teens move overseas. “I play with a lot of the national players, like Quanita Bobbs, here at home, while I also speak a lot to Mustapha and Dayyaan Cassiem (both playing for SA). “Stephanie spoke to me about joining her in Germany about two years ago and it was always something I wanted to do.

“My dream is to play overseas and I really did not expect it to happen so quickly as I was expecting it only next year. “Still, I am really looking forward to it because the team I am joining is a really young squad pushing for promotion, so I think it will be a perfect fit for me.” MATES: Quanita and Malikah Field hockey might be her sport of choice, but Malikah is no stranger to the sporting stage, after obtaining national or provincial colours in cricket, indoor hockey, swimming and water polo.

“I really enjoy playing cricket but I decided to dedicate my time and effort towards hockey because it is the sport I enjoy the most. “One day, I will go back to playing cricket while I am also looking to study film.” The teen was also the youngest athlete in Mzansi history to sign a professional sponsorship contract after putting pen to paper for Mr Price Sport at the age of nine for hockey, and a cricket deal with Slazenger after turning 11.