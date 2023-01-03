The aunty of a 17-year-old meisie has vowed to take on the law after her niece was allegedly kicked in the face and rukked around by a male police officer.
Abigail Pietersen claimed her niece was moered by the police after they allegedly caught her breaking a cop’s van window.
She said the incident came after the youngster went to the police station to open a case against her cousin, who had allegedly assaulted her on New Year’s Day.
Pietersen said she later learnt that the officer on duty advised the girl to first fill in a J88 form and take it to the doctor before opening a case.
“According to the cop, [she] swore at the officer. Then [she] walked out of the police station. A few minutes later, the cop heard a ‘bah’ and when she went outside, she saw the van’s window was thrown out. They assumed it’s [the teenager].”
Pietersen said cops came to her house later the evening and kapped the meisie toe.
“We drove behind them to the police station and, when we got there, they drove away with my niece. I followed them and saw how the male officer was hitting and kicking [her].”
Lizzy Suping, spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), urged the youngster to contact Ipid on 0800 1111696.
Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg said Klapmuts police are investigating cases of malicious damage to property and common assault.