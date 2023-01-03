The aunty of a 17-year-old meisie has vowed to take on the law after her niece was allegedly kicked in the face and rukked around by a male police officer. Abigail Pietersen claimed her niece was moered by the police after they allegedly caught her breaking a cop’s van window.

She said the incident came after the youngster went to the police station to open a case against her cousin, who had allegedly assaulted her on New Year’s Day. Pietersen said she later learnt that the officer on duty advised the girl to first fill in a J88 form and take it to the doctor before opening a case. “According to the cop, [she] swore at the officer. Then [she] walked out of the police station. A few minutes later, the cop heard a ‘bah’ and when she went outside, she saw the van’s window was thrown out. They assumed it’s [the teenager].”

Pietersen said cops came to her house later the evening and kapped the meisie toe. HAD TIFF WITH COP: A 17-year-old. “We drove behind them to the police station and, when we got there, they drove away with my niece. I followed them and saw how the male officer was hitting and kicking [her].” Lizzy Suping, spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), urged the youngster to contact Ipid on 0800 1111696.