Consumers were having a bonanza on the Makro online platforms where everything went for just R55, including laptops. However, their joy was short lived after Makro discovered a glitch on the Makro website and the Makro shopping app, and the company started cancelling all the R55 deals.

Disgruntled consumers took to social media to complain about their orders being cancelled. The glitch resulted in items such as pricey coffee machines, cellphones and laptops all being priced at R55. According to Massmart, who own Makro, a technical issue was identified on the evening of May 25 which was affecting pricing on their websites and shopping app.

“The pricing error was entirely unintentional and obvious. We have subsequently apologised most sincerely to affected customers, who have also been notified that the impacted portion of their orders will unfortunately not be fulfilled,” Massmart said. On X, Makro informed customers of the R55 bonanza that they’d be refunded. In a tweet, the company said: “Thank you for reaching out to us. As per our latest pricing error at R55, all orders will be cancelled and fully refunded as per CPA Section 23 (9).”