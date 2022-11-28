The “killer cop” from Piketberg is set to enter into a plea deal with the State, as Natasha Lee-Grey Booise’s family are preparing themselves for their first Christmas without her. Former police sergeant Richard “Makka” Smit was arrested for gunning down his girlfriend with his service pistol after allegedly stalking her.

The hartseer family of Natasha were left disappointed at the Western Cape High Court on Friday as Makka was a no show due to bungled paperwork. The 36-year-old is facing various charges relating to the murder of his girlfriend Natasha, who was shot and killed in full view of her family on January 2 after she had allegedly been stalked by Makka. KILLED: Natasha Booise Her family revealed that he was kwaad that she had opted to spend the day with relatives from Paarl instead of with him.

Her murder sparked an uproar when it was revealed that he shot her with his service pistol while off duty. CCTV footage of the shooting was subsequently shared on social media. He faces six charges which include murder, assault, attempted murder, pointing of a firearm, driving while drunk and using his gun while being gesuip.

In the court documents, the State alleges that Makka drove his blue Renault Sandero with two women in the car with him at the time of the murder. He allegedly spotted Natasha and called her to the car demanding why she did not answer her phone. The couple argued and he grabbed her hand but as she walked away, he fired multiple shots in her direction.

DEVASTATING DAY: The crime scene on January 2 this year Her aunt Roslin Kaaiman was nearly hit and ran away to a nearby petrol station, but Makka followed her and held her up at gunpoint. At the time of his arrest, blood was also taken from Makka to establish how dronk he was. On Friday it was revealed that Makka had fired his legal representative, William Booth, and appointed advocate Bruce Hendricks.

The court heard that Makka was not brought to court as officials had requisitioned him from Pollsmoor Prison but he was actually being held at Goodwood Prison. APPOINTED: Bruce Hendricks Addressing the court, Hendricks said his client intended on entering a plea deal with the State. The matter was postponed to February 10 for the finalisation of the plea.

Speaking outside court, family friend Cazelda Wilscott said they were facing a bleak Christmas without Natasha. PREP: Estelle van Wiese, Cazelda Wilscott and Dorothia Booise “We came all the way from Piketberg only for them not to bring him to court, so we are upset and disappointed but we have vowed to come to every appearance because we are doing this for Natasha,” says Cazelda. “This is the first Christmas without Natasha.