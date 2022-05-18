The bail application hearing for the “killer cop” from Piketberg came to a halt on Tuesday due to a court interpreter not being available for proceedings. Former sergeant Richard “Makka” Smit returned for the continuation of his bail hearing at the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court for the murder of his girlfriend Natasha Lee-Grey Booise.

Makka, 36, is facing seven charges which include one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, handling of a firearm while under the influence for the events which led up to the death of Natasha. Natasha was gunned down on 2 January. Her family said that he was kwaad that she had opted to spend the day with relatives from Paarl. GUNNED DOWN: Victim Natasha Lee-Grey Booise Her murder sparked an uproar when it was revealed that he shot her with his service pistol while off duty and CCTV footage was shared on social media.

Makka has hired top criminal lawyer William Booth to defend him. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says the hearing could not proceed as the court interpreter was attending another case in Vredendal. “The local prosecutor couldn’t interpret as she has worked with Smit since 2019 when he was a court orderly in the same court,” Ntabazalila explained.