The Shumeez Scott Foundation in Mitchells Plain, which aims to help people with disabilities, is gearing up to make Christmas special for 3 000 people in Knoflokskraal in Grabouw. The organisation will be hosting an all-day party on Christmas Eve and providing families with warm meals, party packets and clothing.

Director Bahia Janodien said they will be partnering with other organisations such as Liberty Home and Ighshaan VD Schyff to provide entertainment from local artists. “This will be the first Christmas drive these people will be having at the Knoflokskraal, so we are extremely excited. The Shumeez Scott Foundation Christmas “We will start the morning with breakfast then spoil them with a lunch provided with some entertainment. It is open to everyone in the community,” Janodien said.

“We really want to make a big impact because a smile can save a life at the end of the day. “We have chosen to go to the outskirts of the Cape Metro because we want to let people know we here in Cape Town are here to support them.” They are still in need of some sweet treats for the party packets such as cupcakes, lollipops, small cooldrinks, biscuits, toys and chips to name a few.