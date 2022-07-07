Cyril Ramaphosa says he backs the call to revise the country’s legal drinking age from 18 to 21, adding the matter should now be a “national debate”. Ramaphosa said this on Wednesday while delivering a eulogy during the mass funeral of 19 of the 21 victims of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy, which happened in the early hours of June 26.

That was when pupils who were partying at a tavern located within Scenery Park in East London perished under circumstances that are yet to be explained. ATTEND: Cyril Ramaphosa among the mourners. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) To curb the scourge of alcohol abuse in the country, Ramaphosa believes that the move to revise the legal drinking age could be a solution. “A number of people have been sending messages to me, saying president maybe the legal age of alcohol should now be lifted to 21 rather than where it is (18).

“Now, clearly, I want this to be a national debate … let us discuss it so that we can arrive at a consensus,” he said, getting instant approval from a large section of the mourners. Pictures/Video Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) In his eulogy, Ramaphosa laid the blame squarely on the doors of unscrupulous liquor traders and distributors. Speaking at the same funeral, police minister Bheki Cele, who has locked horns with the relatives of the victims over his comment that parents must take responsibility, said heads will roll.