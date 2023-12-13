More than a year after the notorious AZ Berman Drive claimed the life of her friend, Laetitia St Clair is still seeking justice, begging the City of Cape Town to come up with better road safety measures and asking officials to meet with her and residents.
Mom of two Natasha Salmons died on 20 November 2022, while crossing the deadly road. Salmons is one of several people who lost their lives on the busy Mitchells Plain road.
A month after Salmons passed away, 13-year-old Mikayla Scholtz also lost her life when she was knocked over by a vehicle. Not long thereafter, matriculant Josh Cloete, 18, also died on AZ Berman Drive.
In May this year, tragedy struck yet again when six school pupils died after their scholar transport driver lost control of his bakkie and crashed into a street light on the road.
St Clair has now filed a complaint about the “dangerous” AZ Berman Drive and the City’s alleged reluctance to assist the community.
St Clair says: “Eastridge residents have not been called into a formal meeting after several email requests have been sent to the City informing us what are the plans that transport [experts] and the engineers have drafted.
“The residents feel this is important, especially for us who use the road daily. We believe that our input, together with engineers, will ensure accurate and effective road safety solutions with no mistakes.”
City of Cape Town spokesperson, Luthando Tyhalibongo, confirms a complaint has been laid at the Public Protector of South Africa’s (PPSA) office, saying: “The matter is under an active investigation by the PPSA and therefore legally the City cannot provide any information pertaining to the investigation at this stage.”