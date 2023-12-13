More than a year after the notorious AZ Berman Drive claimed the life of her friend, Laetitia St Clair is still seeking justice, begging the City of Cape Town to come up with better road safety measures and asking officials to meet with her and residents. Mom of two Natasha Salmons died on 20 November 2022, while crossing the deadly road. Salmons is one of several people who lost their lives on the busy Mitchells Plain road.

Laeticia St Clair with her friend Natasha Salmons nieces and nephews. Picture Supplied A month after Salmons passed away, 13-year-old Mikayla Scholtz also lost her life when she was knocked over by a vehicle. Not long thereafter, matriculant Josh Cloete, 18, also died on AZ Berman Drive. In May this year, tragedy struck yet again when six school pupils died after their scholar transport driver lost control of his bakkie and crashed into a street light on the road. St Clair has now filed a complaint about the “dangerous” AZ Berman Drive and the City’s alleged reluctance to assist the community.