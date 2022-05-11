Thursday, Nora de Kock, possibly the oldest living woman in Cape Town, will be celebrating her 112th birthday but she needs help to make the day extra special. Every year, Carol and Stanley van Wyk have dedicated their lives to making ouma Nora’s birthday memorable. But last year, Stanley lost his job during the Covid-19 Lockdown.

The couple are now appealing to the public to help place a smile on Nora’s face, and 40 elderly persons who will be treated to brunch at a local hall in Sarepta. The centenarian, who was born on May 12, 1910, on a farm in Paarl, suffered a stroke 21 years ago and buried her only brother, Hannes, nine years ago. Nora attracted media attention when it emerged that she still lived on her own at the ripe old age of 104, and even walked to church.

She is known by residents for being independent, though her speech and hearing has deteriorated over the years, and she has begun complaining of pain in her hip and ankle. Carol said she had been Nora’s neighbour for nearly a decade and had dedicated herself to making her birthday special. “She will be celebrating her 112th birthday and ever since she turned 100, it has been my husband and myself and sponsors who make her day special and we always invite the elderly, especially those who are disadvantaged,” she told Weekend Argus.

JOY: Nora having a lekker jol “Since last year, my husband has been unemployed, so we were not able to continue with our annual plans. “We are hoping to host a brunch, which is breakfast and lunch with crumbed chicken, bacon and eggs, and juice and coffee and tea and the hiring of crockery and cutlery. “I have already bought a few things out of my pocket such as flowers.

“Ouma and I have been neighbours living in the same street for 18 years. “She moved to her daughter’s premises thereafter. “She is doing well but has just been battling a bit with pain in her hip and foot but is still very independent and does her own cooking and cleaning inside her home.

“We are appealing to anyone who would like to make a donation. “The event will take place at a hall at the Sarepta soccer field which was sponsored, and the Ward Councillor, Wouter de Vos, has donated 40 gift bags.” Stanley says any contribution will be appreciated: “We are appealing for sponsorship, unfortunately, I cannot contribute this year as I usually do, as we do this every year.