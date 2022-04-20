Police have nabbed the manager of a scrap metal company and another suspect in a cable theft operation in Maitland.

The female manager was detained on a charge of contravention of sections of the Second-Hand Goods Act by failing to keep scrap metal items bought for seven days, police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said.

“Another arrest relates to a 26-year-old man from a different metal company for possession of suspected stolen property as well as failure to separate metal bought as prescribed in the Second-Hand Goods Act.”

Potelwa says in operations by law enforcement agencies to address cable theft that is threatening citizens and crippling the economy, cops descended on three scrap metal companies in Maitland yesterday morning.

“Large consignments of cable were also seized. A written warning was also issued to a third scrap metal company for failure to mark metal items received, also stipulated in the Act,” said Potelwa.

“The operations are set to continue in concerted efforts to deal with cable theft and sale.”

Three weeks ago 10 suspects were arrested in a similar operation also in Maitland, Potelwa added.

