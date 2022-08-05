One SA and former DA leader Mmusi Maimaine was among a number of patrons robbed by armed men who stormed a bar in Cape Town on Wednesday. Media reports claim Maimane was recovering from the traumatic experience.

According to Eyewitness News, Maimane said the gunmen demanded that all the patrons in the bar lie on the floor before they started skutting them. He described the incident as “surreal” and like “something out of a movie”. Maimaine said he was at the bar to host his brother-in-law.

“They put everybody down and went table to table and collected items from tables and held up the management,” he told the publication. Fortunately, police and private security acted swiftly and arrived at the scene within minutes. He said patrons at the restaurant were traumatised and everyone affected had to give police statements.