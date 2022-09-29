The Mitchells Plain teen arrested for the murder of Cape magistrate Romay van Rooyen is a close relative. This was revealed by the Hawks as the 18-year-old is set to make his first appearance in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court today.

Van Rooyen, who presided at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court, was found dead in her Marina da Gama home on September 10. There were reportedly no signs of forced entry. The 50-year-old had left work that Friday to attend a family gathering, reports the Cape Argus. Her Toyota RAV4 vehicle had been taken from the property but was later found near Mitchells Plain.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale confirmed that the alleged killer was someone known to Van Rooyen, adding that the cause of death was yet to be known. “The investigation is at initial stages and the post-mortem results have not yet been received,” Mogale said. “The arrested suspect, who is a relative of the deceased, will be facing a charge of murder when he appears in court. The investigation is continuing.”

INVESTIGATION: Detectives at Van Rooyen’s residence. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA) The 18-year-old boy was arrested at his Mitchells Plain home following a joint tracing operation by the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State, National Priority Violent Crime Investigation, Digital Forensic Investigation and Priority Crime Management Centre. It is unclear how the suspect was identified but the Department of Justice has welcomed the arrest. Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: “It’s highly commendable that the Saps already has a suspect in custody.