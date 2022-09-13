The vehicle of a magistrate who was found murdered inside her home was recovered in Mitchells Plain on Sunday night while police are still hunting for her killers. On Saturday, a relative found Magistrate Romay van Rooyen’s body inside her bedroom in Marina Da Gama after she became worried when the vrou didn’t arrive for an afternoon appointment.

It is understood that the house had been unlocked and her Toyota Rav 4 was missing from her home, reports the Weekend Argus. The cause of death is unclear. Sources close to Van Rooyen claim the 50-year-old had been concerned about a particular bail application she had been presiding over in Vredenburg just days before her death.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel André Traut confirmed Van Rooyen’s vehicle had been found in Mitchells Plain, while Sergeant Wesley Twigg said a murder docket had been opened. “The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” Twigg said. Eric Ntabazalila of the National Prosecuting Authority was saddened and shocked at Van Rooyen’s death.

“The NPA would like to express its shock and deep sense of sadness following the loss of a former colleague and a dear friend,” he said. “We would like to express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. Her tragic death is a loss to the judiciary and the justice system as a whole.” A colleague in the judiciary, who cannot be identified, told the Weekend Argus that they all had safety concerns.

“The profession, including the judiciary, needs to be more vocal on our safety,” he said. “Video footage shows that the vehicle entered the Marina Da Gama entrance past the security hut at 5am and left again. “She was supposed to pick up a family member at 2pm but did not pitch.