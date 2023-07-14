The man arrested for burning Parliament had a major meltdown in the Western Cape High Court yesterday, where he loudly confessed his guilt. Earlier this year, Zandile Christmas Mafe was sent for a second psychiatric evaluation at the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape, after he refused to be admitted to Valkenberg Hospital in Cape Town.

The first assessment, which concluded that he had schizophrenia, was declared unlawful. AFTERMATH: Parliament following 2022 fire. Picture: Armand Hough. African News Agency (ANA) According to a Cape Times report, the Fort England doctors found that Mafe was unable to follow court proceedings and did not have a full appreciation of his wrongdoings. Mafe, who is being held in the hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison, went on a rant that shocked the court.

He faces charges of housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, terrorism, arson and theft, and has been in custody since January 2 last year, after the National Assembly building in Cape Town was gutted by fire. Coming from the holding cells, Mafe bellowed: “You must take it to Bloemfontein, that Parliament. If you don’t take it to Pretoria. If you don’t relocate. It must move. “This Parliament here I burnt it intentionally. Me, Zandile Christmas Mafe. I’m going to burn it more if it doesn’t move to Bloemfontein or Pretoria,” he said, gesticulating wildly.

He also went on a rant about load shedding and the “racist” DA calling them “murderers” and told the court to give him a “life sentence of 25 years”. The defence asked for a six-week postponement to get their own, independent psychiatric report. Judge Nathan Erasmus said he didn’t want to interrupt Mafe’s outburst as he might make things worse.