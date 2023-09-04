The man accused of setting Parliament alight has disputed another expert report on his mental state. It also emerged that Zandile Mafe will now take the stand as the Western Cape High Court holds a special inquiry later this year amid ongoing delays in the pre-trial.

The matter was discussed at court on Friday in Mafe’s absence, and it was revealed that he disputes expert reports which concluded that he did not appreciate his actions at the time of committing the crimes and will not be able to follow court proceedings. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says as a result, the court postponed the matter to November 2 and 3 for the inquiry. SET ALIGHT: Parliament in 2022. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) “Outside court, his instructing attorney, Luvuyo Godla, confirmed that Mafe is disputing both reports and that he will take the stand when the inquiry resumes,” Ntabazalila explained.

“The State charged Mafe with housebreaking with intent to commit arson and arson, terrorism, and theft after he burnt down parliament, destroying the Old and New Assembly buildings of parliament between 1 and 2 January 2022.” District surgeon Zelda van Tonder diagnosed Mafe with paranoid schizophrenia. Ntabazalila said the State applied for his admission at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital, but this was overturned after Judge President John Hlophe declared the order to admit Mafe unlawful.