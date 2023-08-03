“Enough is enough!” These are the words from Macassar ward councillor Peter Helfrich, who is calling on residents to help combat crime in the community. His appeal comes after yet another dead body was found in the area on Sunday.

The most recent discovery was that of a 29-year-old man with multiple stab wounds in Charlie Brown Street. Several bodies have been found in and around Macassar since May, including that of 23-year-old Sherileen “Poppie” Esak from Voorbrug in Delft. She was strangled to death. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie has confirmed a murder docket has been opened for investigation.

“Macassar police opened a murder docket for further investigation following the discovery of the body of a 29-year-old man on Sunday, July 2023 at about 9.20am next to Macassar Secondary School,” he said. “The victim was found with multiple stab wounds to the body.” DUMPED: A young Poppie Helfrich is now pleading for residents to join the neighbourhood watch in the area to help combat crime.

“Recently we have seen a major increase in crime, but very alarmingly the dumping of dead bodies,” Helfrich said. “I have put out a call to our residents to join our local neighbourhood watches while we wait for Police Minister Bheki Cele to hear our call.” Cele, with high-ranking officers, launched Operation Shanela in the Western Cape yesterday.

However, Helfrich said his mense are suffering as the Macassar police station is under-resourced. “At times we find that there is only one police vehicle available to serve the residents,” he explained. “We have approached management to ask that they provide more resources and manpower.”