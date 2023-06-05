In less than a week, the number of dead bodies found dumped in Macassar has risen to four. The latest was found on Saturday, again on Macassar Road.

This past Thursday, the body of an unknown man was found close to Macassar Road. “We have no further details regarding the matter at this stage,” ward councillor Peter Helfrich said on Sunday. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed: “Macassar police registered an inquest for investigation after the body of an unknown man was discovered by a passerby floating in a pool of water in Macassar Road, Macassar, on Thursday afternoon at about 4.30pm.

“The body had no visible injuries and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.” LATEST: The body found dumped in Macassar. On Saturday, the body of an unidentified woman, who is suspected to be in her 30s, was found by a fisherman, floating in shallow water on Macassar beach, at around 7am. In the second incident, the body of a man who is suspected to have been stabbed to death was found in the bushes on Macassar Road, on Sunday, May 28.