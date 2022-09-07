A Brackenfell man is reg to enter what is known as one of the toughest bicycle races in the world to raise funds for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.
Tienie Maree will ride the Munga, a 1 100km ultra-marathon endurance event, setting off on November 30. Maree, who will participate under the banner ‘Munga4Mutts’, will have 120 hours to finish at Doolhof in Wellington before December 5.
Cyclists can choose to rest at five race villages along the route but the clock does not stop.
The winning time in the 2021 race was roughly 60 hours.
Speaking to IOL, Munga race director Alex Harris said the race celebrated what it was to be human.
“We know the fight. We know what it means to grovel, grind and crawl in desperation to the light at the end of the tunnel,” Harris said.
Maree said his motivation came from his own struggles, a time when his animals provided him with the companionship and unconditional love he needed.
“Being a ‘dog father’, I have experienced first-hand the positive effect of having animals around when life gets tough.
“Animal welfare is something that I feel really passionate about and I would like to use this opportunity to raise funds and try and make a difference,” he added.
With many kilometres of training already under his belt, yet so much more to go, Maree wants to raise as much geld for his furry vriende and is appealing for support to reach his goal of R50 000.
Moroff & Kühne is sponsoring Maree’s cycle kit for the race.