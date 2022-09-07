A Brackenfell man is reg to enter what is known as one of the toughest bicycle races in the world to raise funds for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Tienie Maree will ride the Munga, a 1 100km ultra-marathon endurance event, setting off on November 30. Maree, who will participate under the banner ‘Munga4Mutts’, will have 120 hours to finish at Doolhof in Wellington before December 5.

Cyclists can choose to rest at five race villages along the route but the clock does not stop. The winning time in the 2021 race was roughly 60 hours. Speaking to IOL, Munga race director Alex Harris said the race celebrated what it was to be human.

“We know the fight. We know what it means to grovel, grind and crawl in desperation to the light at the end of the tunnel,” Harris said. Maree said his motivation came from his own struggles, a time when his animals provided him with the companionship and unconditional love he needed. “Being a ‘dog father’, I have experienced first-hand the positive effect of having animals around when life gets tough.