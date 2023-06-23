A mother from Mitchells Plain is sick with worry after learning that her son hasn’t been seen for nearly six weeks, having mysteriously vanished from his school in Pretoria. Jamia Adams, 39, from Tafelsig sent her son Mogamat Mouti Adams, 17, to an Islamic school up north four months ago after he showed interest in learning more about his faith.

“I sent both my sons to the school and because I was under the impression that they couldn’t take phones with them, I could only make contact with them when their friends gave their phones to use,” Jamia said. “About six weeks ago when I spoke to my other son, he told me that Mouti walked out of the room and was never seen again.” She then heard that her laaitie was last seen near a garage in Pretoria.

“What I don’t understand is why he would just walk away. He isn’t that type of child. He is quiet and that is why I am also worried because he doesn’t know the area that side,” Jamia added. Faith and Hope Missing Persons Unit chairperson Veranique “Benji” Williams said her organisation is helping Jamia. Hope Missing Persons Unit chairperson Veranique Benji said the name of the school is being withheld for the time being as they investigate the disappearance and other allegations.