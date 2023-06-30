The family of a Hanover Park man, who was bludgeoned to death by an angry mob in St Lucia Court, are demanding answers from police for failing to arrest his alleged attackers. More than three months after the murder of Markham Abrahams, 26, his hartseer mother claims slapgat cops from Philippi have failed to arrest his killers despite being in possession of video footage.

The incident, which was posted on social media, follows an allegation that Markham had broken into the home of Caitlin Carolus. At the time Carolus claimed that the victim had tried to stab her pa and had leapt out of a third-storey window and hurt himself. However, footage shows that after Markham feel he was conscious as Carolus and her family allegedly dragged him along the ground, then tied him to a pole, before repeatedly beating him and dousing him with water.

HORRIFIC: Attack in Lucia Court, Hanover Park Markham’s mother Corinne, 59, said: “It is four months now and absolutely nothing has happened after my son was killed like a dog in the street. “They took the law into their own hands and each day I must see them walk around freely while the police do nothing. Not once have we even been contacted by the detective.” SAPS spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana has confirmed that Philippi police are investigating a case of assault, but could not provide clarity on the progress of the investigation or why no arrests have been made.