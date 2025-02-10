A Manenberg laaitie, 10, is lucky to be alive after he was shot while caught in the crossfire of rival gangs over the weekend. The hartseer mother of Isra-eel Robertson says the boy was hospitalised after being struck in the leg while walking home from a winkel on Friday afternoon in Peta Walk.

The 41-year-old mom says the Grade 5 learner from Red River Primary was lucky he did not sustain any permanent injuries. Tasneem explains: "I was not at home and he was playing with his friends and walked to the shop. “As he came back, the guys just arrived in the road and starred shooting. He ran to his brother and said he couldn't feel his leg and that is when they realised he was shot.

“He was rushed to Heideveld Emergency Centre.” Manenberg police station commander, Brigadier Jayce Naidoo, confirms the shooting took place shortly before 3pm. He reports: “The boy was playing with other children when a suspect opened fire, recklessly disregarding the safety of those present.

“He was struck in the left leg and taken to hospital for treatment. I strongly condemned this act of violence, this reckless behaviour of gang members firing random shots must and cannot be tolerated. “Children are being injured by the cowardly and reckless actions of gangs, and it seems as if community members remain silent about these violent acts, even when their own children are harmed.” The bullet wound PICTURE: LEON KNIPE Tasneem says she rushed to the hospital where doctors informed her that the bullet had passed right through his left thigh.

She explains: “He was lucky the bullet went straight through and missed the bones and arteries. “They did X-rays and checked his urine for traces of blood but luckily he was fine and they sent him home on the same day. “As a mother, I am so angry, this could have been worse. It is unfair that our children cannot even play in the streets that they live because gangsters want to shoot.

“There is a big open veldjie in Manenberg where they can line up and go shoot each other but they must leave our children alone.” According to residents there has been an upsurge in gun violence in recent days as the Clever Kids and Hard Livings gangs are embroiled in a bloody turf fight. Naidoo says the suspect fled the scene, and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the shooting to come forward with information.