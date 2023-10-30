The Hawks have arrested a man believed to be involved in the murder of well-known social activist Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla. His family has expressed gratitude at the arrest and urged supporters to join them at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court this morning for the suspect’s first appearance.

The former leader of the Ses’khona People’s Movement, Mabandla was shot dead in broad daylight in Philippi in April by gunmen who stormed inside the old Browns Farm police station as he was about to conduct a meeting concerning the relocation of shack dwellers, who built their structures on the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) central railway line. FATAL: Mabandla’s body after he was shot dead on April 17. Picture: Phando from ANA Pictures Two women and a man were wounded. Spokesperson Zinzi Hani confirmed the Hawks arrested the 38-year-old suspect on Friday after a lengthy investigation.

“The suspect has been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder after being positively linked to the crime. “This emanates from an incident that happened on 17 April 2023, where Mabandla was killed in a hail of bullets at Philippi railway station,” she added. Hani says it is believed that Mabandla was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail’s Central Line, where close to 1 000 people had invaded the Prasa-owned land and erected structures, scuppering plans for its reopening.

In a statement, the Mabandla family acknowledged the arrest and said that Loyiso’s wife Nyameka would be attending the court appearance accompanied by members of their royal family and supporters. In a post on Facebook, Nyameka said: “I’m so relieved of this major breakthrough. I’m forever grateful to you the people who have consistently been holding me strong. Please download the picture attached and let’s demand justice for Loyiso!” One of Mabandla’s close friends and anti-crime activist, Zona Morton, says his death caused a sense of loss among crime-fighters that can still be felt.