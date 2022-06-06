A lovers’ quarrel ended in the death of the couple and 15 shacks being gutted in Diep River. A neighbour who was woken up by the argument says the pair sounded drunk.

The fire happened in the early hours of Saturday morning when the two people who were fighting allegedly started the fire and then died in it. The Gatjie informal settlement resident tells the Daily Voice it was quiet for a few minutes and then they saw flames coming from the shack. “They were really fighting, we could hear them skelling and it went on for quite a while and then suddenly they were quiet for about three minutes and the next thing we saw was the flames.

“The devastating fire ripped through the Gatjie informal settlement and long-time residents died. More than eight shacks were burnt. “We are left with nothing, we need clothes, blankets and food,” says the resident. DESTRUCTION: Fire in Gatjie settlement in Diep River left 64 homeless. Picture: Leon Knipe The City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says a total of 15 structures were destroyed and 64 persons displaced.

“Sadly an adult male and female perished in the flames.” He said requests for relief efforts for the affected residents have been communicated to the Provincial Government's Human Settlements department. Carelse has asked people to exercise caution with fire in the winter months.