A sharp Khayelitsha resident says he catering to loved-up couples who have nowhere to spend quality time together. Entrepreneur Mzukisi Peter says he saw a gap in the market and opened Monaco, where he offers “slaapplek” to couples on the corner of Swartklip Road and Baden Powell Drive.

He tells the Daily Voice business has been booming since he opened. His two rooms are charged at R250 per night and in addition, he offers massage services at R150 a pop. PAMPERING: Monaco offers a massage service for R150. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “The beach is across the road from my hokkie and then the idea hit me,” he explains.

“I know that there are lovers who, when they go to the beach, sometimes come back looking for slaapplek. And in most cases they get caught by the police and are arrested. “I thought this idea could work, also that lovers should not be sneaking around when there is a comfortable spot for them in Monaco.” Monaco offers bedrooms which can be rented for just a few hours for R70, and there is safe parking for your car.

“We offer overnight at R250, but for now we are not renting out at night because it gets really dark. And we decided to wait until we get electricity and proper sanitation because now we have the blue porta potty.” SLEEP & GO: Monaco is on corner of Swartklip & Baden Powell. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Mzukisi explains that the business has been there for three years but has grown in recent times. “We get about four clients a day and they pay for a few hours.

“I have been involved in this business since 2016 but not in Khayelitsha. “This branch started operating in 2019. At the time we were only servicing people in the neighbourhood but then we saw more people coming and they were all from other areas.” He says they have recently added massage services.