National Lottery Ituba says the search is on for the first Powerball Plus and Lotto jackpot winners for 2022.

According to Ithuba, one person won the Powerball Plus on January 11 draw.

The ticket was bought in Cape Town, via the quick pick selection with a wager of R30.

The second big jackpot winner won over R26 million in the Lotto jackpot in the January 12 draw.

The game was played on the Absa banking App via manual selection with a R300 wager.

“Ithuba is urging players to check their tickets, and to approach their nearest office to claim their winnings.”

