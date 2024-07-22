The winner of the R59 million Powerball jackpot has finally claimed their prize and hails from KwaZulu-Natal.
The winner won the draw from the July 12, National Lottery Ithuba said.
The person won after taking a R7,50 Quick Pick selection using the Standard Bank banking app.
The winner told Ithuba: "I play PowerBall twice a week, and I have always had faith that I will win one day. This big win comes after I have fasted and prayed for a while. I am truly grateful.“
The winner planned to use a portion of the winnings towards buying property and making investments for long-term financial security, while continuing with their day job.